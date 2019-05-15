Politics

ANC suspends Western Cape treasurer over Iqbal Survé's R1m donation

15 May 2019 - 17:21 By Andisiwe Makinana
Media owner and businessman Iqbal Survé's donation to the ANC was supposed to have been returned to him.
Media owner and businessman Iqbal Survé's donation to the ANC was supposed to have been returned to him.
Image: Gallo Images

The Western Cape ANC has suspended its treasurer Maurencia Gillion while investigating her role in a controversial R1m donation from businessman Iqbal Survé.

Gillion is being investigated for her role in soliciting the donation, distributing the money, and failing to return it despite being instructed to do so by the party.

ANC provincial spokesperson Lionel Adendorf said the party's provincial working committee met on Wednesday and affirmed the decision of the party's provincial office bearers to return the donation.

Iqbal Surve says the ANC asked for his donation - and hasn’t returned the cash yet

Sekunjalo, the company owned by controversial businessman Iqbal Survé, on Tuesday said it had not yet received back the cash it donated to the ANC.
Politics
1 week ago

Gillion's phone rang unanswered on Wednesday afternoon. She has previously refused to comment on the matter, saying she doesn't hang the ANC's washing in the media.

Ebrahim Rasool, the ANC's elections head in the Western Cape, told the Sunday Times last week that Gillion did not attend a meeting of office bearers that was convened by acting chair Khaya Magaxa last Tuesday. The meeting was to discuss how the money was solicited and what should happen to it.

While that meeting sat, Gillion was allegedly transferring the money to ANC regions in the province.

PODCAST | The arrogance of the ANC

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The saga began when the Western Cape ANC announced two Sundays ago that Survé's Sekunjalo Group was giving the party financial help to get its voters out to vote, and invited journalists to attend the event where the donation was being made.

But less than 48 hours later, the party announced that it had taken a decision to return the money because it would be inappropriate to accept money from an entity that was implicated in the alleged plundering of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Claims fly over Iqbal Survé's awkward R1m donation to the ANC

The ANC's elections chief in the Western Cape, Ebrahim Rasool, has made startling claims against his provincial comrades, suggesting they kept him in ...
News
4 days ago

"We appreciate Dr Iqbal as a long-serving member of the ANC. He is one of us but the reality is his name and his company is implicated in the looting of the PIC," said Magaxa at the time. "We would be benefiting in our election campaign from that money. PIC is pensioners' money, we can't take it," he added.

When Survé donated the money to the ANC, he said he expected "absolutely nothing in return" but that for the party it was important to deepen democracy and to get people from outlying areas to go to voting stations.

Rasool told the Sunday Times last week that his provincial comrades had kept him in the dark about the donation and that he attended Survé's event expecting that Survé's other company, Premier Fishing, would be donating food to the ANC and not cash.

"Donors had been donating in kind to the ANC and mostly donating food that the party cooked for its volunteers in the province as it no longer bought them KFC," he said.

He said he was told nothing about the R1m but had read about it in the media.

MORE

Iqbal Survé intimately involved in Ayo listing, PIC inquiry told

Abdul Malick Salie directly contradicts Survé’s denial that he had nothing to do with the listing
Business
1 day ago

'No thanks, Iqbal' - ANC returns controversial businessman's donation

The ANC in the Western Cape is returning the donation it received from controversial businessman Iqbal Survé to foot the bill for its elections ...
Politics
1 week ago

Iqbal Survé gives ANC 'sizeable' election campaign donation

Controversial businessman Iqbal Survé says he expects "absolutely nothing in return" after making a sizeable last-minute donation to the ANC's ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. State capture company got R227m 'for work Transnet should have done itself' Politics
  2. Early risers can join Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus - here's how Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration 'will cost R100m less' than Zuma's Politics
  4. Verwoerd's grandson: judge me on my ideals, not my grandfather's Politics
  5. Supra Mahumapelo on his new book, ANC losses and Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X