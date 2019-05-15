ANC suspends Western Cape treasurer over Iqbal Survé's R1m donation

"We appreciate Dr Iqbal as a long-serving member of the ANC. He is one of us but the reality is his name and his company is implicated in the looting of the PIC," said Magaxa at the time. "We would be benefiting in our election campaign from that money. PIC is pensioners' money, we can't take it," he added.

When Survé donated the money to the ANC, he said he expected "absolutely nothing in return" but that for the party it was important to deepen democracy and to get people from outlying areas to go to voting stations.

Rasool told the Sunday Times last week that his provincial comrades had kept him in the dark about the donation and that he attended Survé's event expecting that Survé's other company, Premier Fishing, would be donating food to the ANC and not cash.

"Donors had been donating in kind to the ANC and mostly donating food that the party cooked for its volunteers in the province as it no longer bought them KFC," he said.

He said he was told nothing about the R1m but had read about it in the media.