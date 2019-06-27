ANC's Cedric Frolick elected as parliament house chair - but not without drama

"There is no use for us to go on these tours to learn things, bring them back, put reports to the house if we are not prepared to learn from them," he said.

Since 1994, one of the three house chairpersons would be from an opposition party, but the ANC discontinued this tradition in the fifth parliament, electing only ANC MPs. House chairs also preside over sittings of the assembly and wield considerably more power than ordinary MPs.

Steenhuisen said this was bad practice which had led to the breakdown of the house, as people felt they were victimised politically.

"It would be a healthy return to the post-democratic convention for us to have a presiding officer from one of the opposition parties," he suggested.

He also revealed that it was the view of the DA caucus, which met earlier on Thursday, that given the Bosasa events and unanswered questions that remained, it was in the interest of the house to have a presiding officer who didn't have such questions hanging over his or her head.

The UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa agreed with Steenhuisen, while the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and FF Plus's Corne Mulder said it was up to the ANC as the majority party to decide.