From Mmusi Maimane to Floyd Shivambu - politicians react to load-shedding

11 December 2019 - 10:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Politicians have reacted to load-shedding, demanding action from the ruling party.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Politicians have shared the frustration of fellow South Africans who have been affected by load-shedding, which has been ongoing for six consecutive days due to Eskom's constrained system.

The power utility started off with stage 2 of the power cuts on Thursday last week, which saw it shed 2,000MW of power from the grid. On Monday, this escalated to stage 4, during which Eskom shed up to 4,000MW of power.

That evening, things took a shocking turn when Eskom announced the implementation of stage 6. Since then, politicians, including former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, have flooded Twitter to voice their opinions on the situation.

This is what they have had to say:

'Load-shedding is costing SA jobs' - Mmusi Maimane 

'Eskom is spreading hopelessness' - Herman Mashaba 

'Ramaphosa must return from Egypt to sort out the mess' - John Steenhuisen 

'Ramaphosa is clueless' - Floyd Shivambu 

'Change policies' - Tony Leon 

