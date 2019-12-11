From Mmusi Maimane to Floyd Shivambu - politicians react to load-shedding
Politicians have shared the frustration of fellow South Africans who have been affected by load-shedding, which has been ongoing for six consecutive days due to Eskom's constrained system.
The power utility started off with stage 2 of the power cuts on Thursday last week, which saw it shed 2,000MW of power from the grid. On Monday, this escalated to stage 4, during which Eskom shed up to 4,000MW of power.
That evening, things took a shocking turn when Eskom announced the implementation of stage 6. Since then, politicians, including former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, have flooded Twitter to voice their opinions on the situation.
This is what they have had to say:
'Load-shedding is costing SA jobs' - Mmusi Maimane
Loadshedding is job shedding. I reflect on the fact that our energy crisis has gone on for over a decade, with no real change solution. Our energy demand has not increased in the same timeframe.We must issue licenses for power producers to supply energy directly to municipalities pic.twitter.com/VtqQDPFZNP— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 10, 2019
'Eskom is spreading hopelessness' - Herman Mashaba
This would be lot funnier if it wasn’t so sad. As a people we have learnt to find humour in tragedy, but make no mistake, #Eskom is sabotaging the hopes of 10 million unemployed South Africans. #Stage6 #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/kfSBtEPoVm— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 9, 2019
'Ramaphosa must return from Egypt to sort out the mess' - John Steenhuisen
I have today written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, requesting that Parliament is reconvened immediately in order for the President to address the legislature, and to consider its options going forward. - @jsteenhuisen #EskomBlackouts pic.twitter.com/hDfSHKZSJL— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 10, 2019
'Ramaphosa is clueless' - Floyd Shivambu
He’s cut his trip to Egypt short and be rest assured that if he ever speaks, he’ll start by saying “I’ve listened to minister Gordhan & I agree with him on the challenges and solutions to Eskom crisis”, and that time they both have no clue on what is to be done. SA’s leaderless!— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 10, 2019
'Change policies' - Tony Leon
The only way Eskom, the economy and thus the country will be saved will be for government to throw overboard a raft of the policies and practices it has held near and dear for last 25 yrs.Tinkering on the edges ain’t going to cut it this time.— Tony Leon (@TonyLeonSA) December 10, 2019