'I am not the Holy Spirit': Malema slams EFF delegates for kneeling before him

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed party members for kneeling in front of him during the party's national conference, currently under way in Johannesburg.

This comes after dozens of delegates on Saturday randomly burst into song, ran up to the stage where Malema was speaking from the podium and knelt before him.

As the delegates were kneeling, they sang a Sesotho song which, loosely translated, means: “Julius Malema, there is no-one like you.”

During a plenary session of the party's conference on Sunday, Malema slammed his supporters, saying that he did not ask anyone to kneel in front of him.