Politics

John Steenhuisen trends after heated exchange with news anchor Flo Letoaba

15 May 2020 - 09:59 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has been criticised on social media after engaging in a heated exchange with SABC achorwoman Flo Letoaba.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A war of words between DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and SABC anchorwoman Flo Letoaba has gone viral after she asked him  “which South Africans” he speaks for.

In the interview on Thursday, Letoaba questioned Steenhuisen about his calls to ease the lockdown.

TimesLIVE reported that the DA considered filling papers in the High Court to challenge the rationality of the lockdown regulations, including the ban on online shopping and the restriction on exercise hours.

Online shopping is allowed again, under strict conditions, the department of trade and industry announced on Thursday.

“You've said in the press briefing that South Africans are begging for clarity on the way forward. Which South Africans are you speaking for, and which conversations are you having, with whom and where?” Letoaba asked.

Letoaba also challenged Steenhuisen to name the people who he claimed were “fed up” and wanted the lockdown to end.  

In his response, Steenhusien said he had talks with citizens on social media and on his show, CoronaCast, which he hosts twice a week.

“I'm having conversations with South Africans who are frankly fed up with the lack of information,” he said.

In a heated back and forward exchange, the two spoke over each other before Steenhusien threw a jab at Letoaba.

“I am very glad the president has you in his corner because he's obviously been speaking to you,” he said.

Letoaba replied: “I am not going to get a rational conversation here, but thank you very much for giving us your time.” 

Watch the video below (skip to 7:00).

On social media, “Which South Africans?” topped the trending list as many, including former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, weighed in on the interview.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions.

