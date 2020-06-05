'A matter of life and death': Staff shortages won't cut it as an excuse, Ramaphosa tells Western Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his grave concern for the Covid-19 crisis unfolding in the Western Cape which has, by a long mile, the most infections and deaths in the country.

“I have received your letter that sets out key challenges — particularly when it comes to staffing as well as funding. Let me immediately say that, as national health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says, staffing challenges must be solved. We are at war and it is a matter of life and death.”

On Friday, as Ramaphosa addressed officials from the provincial and national government who had met in Cape Town, he began on a positive note by acknowledging the good work that has been achieved, but then highlighted some of the challenges.

He said, “Not having staff members is not an excuse that I am going to accept. We must pull out all the stops to save lives. This is a war we must win and cannot sit back and lose and say ‘we didn’t have enough staff members’.”

On the challenges of bed shortages, President Ramaphosa said the province and others facing a surge should rather “overprovide than underprovide”.

“We should never be found wanting,” he said.

He thanked the province’s Premier Alan Winde for “showing great determination in leading the fight against Covid-19 in the province”, and also thanked all officials as well as “health-care workers who have put their own lives on the line to save those of others.”

He also said that the province’s hotspot strategy, which opted for more focused interventions at district level, had proven successful and cited Witzenberg as an example.

“We need to identify areas where there are hotspots and use all the tools in our tool box,” he said.

Before Ramaphosa gave his speech, provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said that in the district of Witzenberg, there had been “20 new cases per day towards the end of April”, but that thanks to an intervention that was focused and included all levels, “we saw a huge reduction using the hotspot strategy”.

Another concern from the president was the concept of contact tracing which he said urgently needed to be upscaled.

“One of the ideas that I did not hear enough of is contact tracing,” he said. “It is only when we upscale our contract tracing that we will be able to follow through for quarantine, isolation and flattening the curve.”