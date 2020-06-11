ConCourt ruling opens door for independent candidates to stand for election in SA

In a potential game changer for South Africa's political landscape, the Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional.

This opens the door for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections in SA without any affiliation to a political party.

The application, challenging the constitutionality of the act, was brought by NGO the New Nation Movement (NNM).

As it stands, the act only allowed candidates of political parties to contest elections and not adult citizens to be elected to the national and provincial legislatures as independent candidates.

"It is thus declared that in so far it makes it impossible for candidates to stand for political office without being members of political parties, the Electoral Act is unconstitutional," said Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The ruling essentially means that a politician no longer needs to be part of a political party to be elected into office.

Madlanga said a conscious choice not to form or join a political party was as much a political choice as was a choice to form or join a political party.

The freedom not to associate at all was also a fundamental right.

"Although for some there may be advantages in being a member of a political party...

"Undeniably, political party membership also comes with impediments that may be unacceptable to others… it may be overly restrictive to the free spirited, it may be censoring to those who are loathe to be straight jacketed by predetermined party positions.

"In a sense it just may at times detract from the element of self, the idea of a free self, one’s idea of freedom," said Madlanga.

The Constitutional Court gave parliament 24 months to fix the electoral system. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said it was ready to assist parliament.