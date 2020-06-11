Politics

ConCourt ruling opens door for independent candidates to stand for election in SA

11 June 2020 - 10:34 By Ernest Mabuza
The Electoral Act did not make provision for private citizens to be elected to the national or provincial legislatures as independent candidates. Stock photo.
The Electoral Act did not make provision for private citizens to be elected to the national or provincial legislatures as independent candidates. Stock photo.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

In a potential game changer for South Africa's political landscape, the Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional.

This opens the door for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections in SA without any affiliation to a political party. 

The application, challenging the constitutionality of the act, was brought by NGO the New Nation Movement (NNM).

As it stands, the act only allowed candidates of political parties to contest elections and not adult citizens to be elected to the national and provincial legislatures as independent candidates.

"It is thus declared that in so far it makes it impossible for candidates to stand for political office without being members of political parties, the Electoral Act is unconstitutional," said Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The ruling essentially means that a politician no longer needs to be part of a political party to be elected into office.

Madlanga said a conscious choice not to form or join a political party was as much a political choice as was a choice to form or join a political party. 

The freedom not to associate at all was also a fundamental right.

"Although for some there may be advantages in being a member of a political party...

"Undeniably, political party membership also comes with impediments that may be unacceptable to others… it may be overly restrictive to the free spirited, it may be censoring to those who are loathe to be straight jacketed by predetermined party positions.

"In a sense it just may at times detract from the element of self, the idea of a free self, one’s idea of freedom," said Madlanga.

The Constitutional Court gave parliament 24 months to fix the electoral system. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said it was ready to assist parliament.

MORE

ANC discusses possibility of electronic voting during Covid-19 pandemic

The ANCs national working committee wants its structures to begin discussing reforms in the electoral system, including the possibility of electronic ...
Politics
19 hours ago

'Highly undesirable to go into election campaign with an interim leader': DA will vote, here's how

Chairperson of the DA's federal council Helen Zille has moved to allay fears that the integrity of the party’s planned virtual congress will be ...
Politics
1 week ago

Electoral commission hints that local government elections may be delayed due to Covid-19

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has hinted that next year's local government elections may be delayed due to Covid-19.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ConCourt ruling opens door for independent candidates to stand for election in ... Politics
  2. Private hospital group complains about R16k government rate for Covid patients Politics
  3. Billions lost due to lockdown travel ban, parliament told Politics
  4. Battle for Tshwane goes on as Gauteng government launches new appeal Politics
  5. Lab service vows to reduce testing backlog, currently at over 63,000 Politics

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic
X