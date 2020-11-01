Politics

It's a landslide! John Steenhuisen beats Mbali Ntuli to become new DA leader

DA delegates at the elective congress also opted to retain Helen Zille as federal council chair

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
01 November 2020 - 14:49
John Steenhuisen has been elected as DA leader. File picture.
Image: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

John Steenhuisen has been elected to lead the DA full-time for the next three years.

Steenhuisen, who has been interim leader since November last year after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane, defeated KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli at the DA virtual congress at the weekend.

It was a landslide victory with Steenhuisen obtaining 80% of the votes.

The 2,000 DA delegates at the elective congress also opted to retain party strongwoman Helen Zille as the DA federal council chairperson. Zille had been challenged for the position by DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriaty.

DA MP Dion George has also been retained as the party's finance chairperson, or national treasurer.

Refiloe Nt'Sekhe, Western Cape MEC Anton Bredell and current Limpopo DA leader Jacques Smalle have been elected as the first, second and third deputy federal chairpersons, while Ivan Meyer was elected unopposed for the position of federal chairperson.

James Masango and Thomas Walters have been elected unopposed as the two deputy federal council chairpersons.

TimesLIVE

