'A Boer republic is a failed dream' - Ndlozi responds to calls for Western Cape independence
“Cape Town will never be an independent state. A Boer republic is a failed dream, it will never happen! There will never be a white-run country anywhere in Africa again!”
This is the response of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to calls for the Western Cape to be granted independence from the rest of the country.
Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Dr Corné Mulder told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday that the future of the Western Cape lay in being independent and advocated for the move.
Presenting the province's “political options,” Mulder said the right to self-determination was the core reason the province should opt for independence. If this did not happen soon, the province, he said, would be “sentenced to lifelong imprisonment in an open democracy within an arbitrary colonial construct, where a majority will continue to dominate minorities”.
He said the Western Cape government was capable of providing services to its residents, and questioned why the province should still be under the leadership of the ruling party.
Ndlozi's response saw mixed reactions on social media.
Some agreed with him, while others said the decision should be left to those who lived in the Western Cape.
Agreed, people that have a problem with that must move to Australia.— MOSS™🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@_officialMoss) November 11, 2020
It think that it's up to the people of the Cape to decide who governs the Cape. That is the principle of democracy. And an Independent Cape wouldn't be "white run". It would be run by the people of the Cape.— ButWhatDoIKnow (@btwhtdoiknw) November 11, 2020
It's about time this was said. Some groups are getting bold.— Cal (@calsuereynolds) November 11, 2020
For the first time in my life I agree with you pic.twitter.com/EvMKr8iWii— Sivuyile D (@d_mno1) November 11, 2020
Atleast they have a plan and they want to create a better future for their children,as EFF never fails to remind them that we will never be a rainbow nation.What plans do OUR black leaders have for OUR future.None.— 👑Jijiji_ZN👑🇿🇦 (@JijijiZN) November 11, 2020
I would put on a red beret to go and fight them, we will not be colonized a second time!— 🇿🇦Bobby M🇿🇦 (@MugabeBobby) November 11, 2020
Check your facts. The Cape is incredibly diverse. If a referendum for independence succeeds, it means that a racially very diverse majority voted for it. Sit down.— Danny (@VanBDanny) November 11, 2020
