Politics

'A Boer republic is a failed dream' - Ndlozi responds to calls for Western Cape independence

12 November 2020 - 12:30
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Cape Town is for all South Africans.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Cape Town is for all South Africans.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

“Cape Town will never be an independent state. A Boer republic is a failed dream, it will never happen! There will never be a white-run country anywhere in Africa again!” 

This is the response of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to calls for the Western Cape to be granted independence from the rest of the country.

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Dr Corné Mulder told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday that the future of the Western Cape lay in being independent and advocated for the move.

Presenting the province's “political options,” Mulder said the right to self-determination was the core reason the province should opt for independence. If this did not happen soon, the province, he said, would be “sentenced to lifelong imprisonment in an open democracy within an arbitrary colonial construct, where a majority will continue to dominate minorities”.

TOM EATON | Good God, the FF+ wants to colonise the Western Cape

Pieter Mulder thinks democracy is oppressive and wants to trek back to the very place his ancestors rejected
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

He said the Western Cape government was capable of providing services to its residents, and questioned why the province should still be under the leadership of the ruling party.

Ndlozi's response saw mixed reactions on social media.

Some agreed with him, while others said the decision should be left to those who lived in the Western Cape. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nina Hastie to the DA: 'Please go start your own country'

Imagine a country with no DA!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Ndlozi calls out Maimane for urging people to vote for independent candidates

Mmusi Maimane encouraged citizens to vote for independent candidates in the by-elections on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

Ndlozi slams Fikile Mbalula for canvassing for votes in 'shacks'

The minister denied the house was a shack and said the government is working hard to provide decent housing for all.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. An ‘unthinkable’ failure: Zondo blasts SA’s SOE ‘disaster’ Politics
  2. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  3. 'Not worried at all': Magashule speaks after Hawks confirm warrant of arrest Politics
  4. Warrant news fails to spoil Magashule’s by-election party Politics
  5. All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule Politics

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X