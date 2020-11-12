'A Boer republic is a failed dream' - Ndlozi responds to calls for Western Cape independence

“Cape Town will never be an independent state. A Boer republic is a failed dream, it will never happen! There will never be a white-run country anywhere in Africa again!”

This is the response of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to calls for the Western Cape to be granted independence from the rest of the country.

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Dr Corné Mulder told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday that the future of the Western Cape lay in being independent and advocated for the move.

Presenting the province's “political options,” Mulder said the right to self-determination was the core reason the province should opt for independence. If this did not happen soon, the province, he said, would be “sentenced to lifelong imprisonment in an open democracy within an arbitrary colonial construct, where a majority will continue to dominate minorities”.