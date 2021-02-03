Prasa performance gets worse as it achieves just 17.5% of its targets

The auditor-general's office has called for urgent intervention to save the country's struggling rail agency.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) achieved only 17.5% of its planned targets for the 2019/20 financial year — its lowest achievement over the past eight years, according to the auditor-general. It got a disclaimer audit opinion for the same period.

The company cannot account for its assets, its infrastructure is in a state of disrepair and its ability to generate money is diminishing. Passenger numbers are declining, and those responsible for governance failures have gone unpunished.

These are some of the findings the auditor-general presented to parliament's public accounts watchdog Scopa.