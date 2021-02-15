‘I wait to face the sentence to be issued by the Constitutional Court’: Jacob Zuma

“Now that it seems that my role in the Commission has come to an end, I wait to face the sentence to be issued by the Constitutional Court.

“No amount of intimidation or blackmail will change my position as I firmly believe that we should never allow for the establishment of a judiciary in which justice, fairness and due process are discretionary and are exclusively preserved for certain litigants and not others,” he said.

In the 12-page document, Zuma attacked Zondo for having “displayed questionable judicial integrity, independence and open-mindedness required in an investigation of this magnitude”.

“I stand by my reservations and that the commission was conceptualised as part of the campaign and sponsored multisectoral collaboration to remove me from office,” said Zuma. He added that the commission’s approach to the Constitutional Court came despite him taking on review its ruling on his application for Zondo to recuse himself.

“This calculated stratagem was to frustrate my chances of even challenging their subpoenas in our courts. The commission obviously ran to seek a licence to act with impunity. I still persist that there was no basis or dispute necessitating the commission to approach the Constitutional Court and that there was no factual basis for presumption that I would defy the subpoena. I have already presented myself to the Commission on two occasions when called upon to do so.

“Fed with absolute lies, the Constitutional Court assumed that I or my legal team had threatened that I would defy or refuse to answer. You only have to peruse the records of the date of the recusal application to know that my legal team was at pains to suggest a responsible way forward. The submission by the commission that a threat was made that I would defy or refuse to answer is a blatant falsehood fabricated on behalf of the commission and entertained by the judges of the Constitutional Court,” he said.