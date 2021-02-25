'I find your utterances arrogant': tensions over Dirco DG's suspension escalate as MPs grill Naledi Pandor

Tensions between international relations minister Naledi Pandor and the parliamentary committee she accounts to escalated on Thursday with at least one ANC MP accusing the minister of arrogance.

Pandor appeared before the National Assembly's portfolio committee on international relations on Thursday to talk about progress made on the implementation of the portfolio committee’s oversight report to New York.

She appeared before an already aggrieved committee after she submitted an apology when she did not attend its meeting on the matter last Wednesday.

At issue is Pandor's suspension of Dirco director-general Kgabo Mahoai, whom MPs insist is being scapegoated for the R118m spent on a dilapidated building in New York, which the auditor-general found to be irregular expenditure.

MPs are accusing Pandor of singling out Mahoai, despite him not being implicated by the auditor-general and in the committee's oversight report, while she is being lenient on officials who were identified for wrongdoing.