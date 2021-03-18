Sourcing extra funding for university students is like 'robbing Peter to pay Paul', says Nzimande

Nzimande said NSFAS had a shortfall of over R5bn for university students for this year and this was due to the number of new students and applicants. He said because of the protest demands, his department will propose a R3.09bn deduction to give to the universities.

He said the deduction will have an effect on “important grants”.

“We are going to be taking R2.49bn from very important grants that we give to the universities. We then also are taking R500m — half a billion rand — from TVET infrastructure, which was mainly meant to build news residences for TVET colleges,” said Nzimande.

“R100m is no big deal, it is money we saved from goods and services because of the lockdown — it is OK we didn't spend this money. Then we have taken R3.3bn from [the] National Skills Fund (NSF).”

Nzimande said the money taken from the NSF will hinder the process of skills development and training which would benefit millions of unemployed youth in the country.

“The implications of taking this money means we are largely taking money from unemployed.

“In many ways, we are robbing Peter to pay Paul. I want to be honest with that because the country has a challenge.”