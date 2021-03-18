Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh back at state capture inquiry

18 March 2021 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE

The former CFO of Eskom, Anoj Singh, will on Thursday return to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

During his testimony last week, Singh told the inquiry he visited the Gupta residence in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, no more than 10 times during his tenure at the helm of the purses of state-owned enterprises Transnet and Eskom.


However, Singh said, his visits were for cultural and religious reasons, since he was Indian, like the Guptas.

He denied he was doing the bidding of the family during his time as CFO of Transnet and Eskom, where Gupta-linked companies benefited from contracts.

