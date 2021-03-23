I am under siege because I closed corruption taps, says Pravin Gordhan

Gordhan also referred to the EFF leader Julius Malema’s claim that he has an offshore account in Canada.

“There have been various dossiers over time [against me]. I do not even remember their names. That is part of the fake new industry as we know it today,” said Gordhan. “All these allegations are designed to smear my integrity and good standing in an attempt to mask the nefarious [deeds] of various individuals.

“Clearly, exposing corruption and setting into motion controls that will limit the possibilities of corrupt activity in various institutions is getting in the way of people who are accepting cash.”

Gordhan added that he had never engaged in corrupt activities with the Guptas, nor met the family of his own accord.

Said Gordhan: “I have never engaged with the Guptas as the criminals in the state capture process have done. I have never been to their household, I have never met them on a one-on-one basis except for when I was forced to on one occasion when I visited president Zuma to discuss some other matter and one of the Gupta brothers happened to be there.”

Gordhan also moved to clarify why he had thought that Moyane was the one who opened a case against him, which Moyane denied in his affidavit.

“Two former ministers, [David] Mahlobo and [Nkosinathi] Nhleko said at a press conference in 2016 that Mr Moyane had laid charges against me. The real facts only emerged once we had the affidavit made available by Mr Moyane,” he said.

TimesLIVE