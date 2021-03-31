Ministerial advisory committee shake-ups strengthen Covid-19 fight, says Mkhize

Mkhize said he had to persuade Abdool Karim to stay and complete one year with the committee.

“We thank him profusely for his work. He continues to be available to us as we move on.”

Mkhize said Jacobs, also an accomplished researcher who is originally a paediatrician, was available to continue to co-chair the work of the MAC.

“She has also indicated she has left work which was not completed so she would like to be released at some point in the next few months, but not immediately because she wants to make sure the new leadership gets the support they need.”

Replacing Abdool Karim will be Prof Koleka Mnisana Mlisana, also a medical doctor and microbiologist in training.

“She has worked in a number of areas and is part of a team that supported the National Institute For Communicable Diseases and National Health Laboratory Service and is also part of the ministerial advisory committee..”

Mkhize said the committee was pleased Mlisana accepted the appointment and looked forward to her strong leadership.

Another change, said Mkhize, relates to Prof Barry Schoub, who is chairperson of the MAC on vaccines. Schoub has been moved from the main advisory committee to focus full-time on the vaccines MAC.

“He will not be on the two ministerial advisory committees. There are other members we will add to the ministerial advisory committee. For example, we are bringing in people who have experience in modelling in genomics and other skills.”