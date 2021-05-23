Mathews Phosa pursues legal action against former ConCourt judge Zak Yacoob over insulting call

According to Phosa, Yacoob called him and started swearing at him.

“I’m sitting at home, I didn’t even hear properly who he said he was ... so I say 'can I help you?' He says 'it's about the legal opinion you wrote to the ANC in December about the step aside nonsense'.

“I said I don’t discuss my communication with people, it doesn’t matter who it is whether they are angry or happy. I think that’s my confidentiality with the organisation. He said: 'No, you have to tell me why you wrote such a shit opinion. How can you write such a ‘f**king’ opinion?'

“I said no wait don’t start using such language, I’m going to have to end the call.”

But Yacoob allegedly carried on.

Phosa said he was taken aback by the tone and the swear words Yacoob used during the call. He said he opened a case against Yacoob and that he was waiting for them to issue him with details of the case which TimesLIVE could not independently confirm.

Phosa said he then wrote to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte complaining about Yacoob. When called to verify Duarte did not answer the call.