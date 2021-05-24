Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to the Gupta family's flow of funds

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 1oam

24 May 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry investigating state capture will on Monday hear evidence related to the Gupta family's flow of funds from researcher with the London-based anti-corruption organisation Shadow World Investigations, Paul Edward Holden.

The controversial Gupta family has been implicated on numerous occasions at the commission. Recently the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, told the inquiry that their lavish lifestyle was partly sponsored by the Guptas.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Mngoma also revealed how Gigaba allegedly:

  • Was given a white three series BMW as a gift by Ajay Gupta.
  • Given a gold necklace by Ajay Gupta as a gift for their firstborn son.
  • Frequented the Gupta household in Saxonwold and got bags of cash.
  • Packed stacks of cash in their home safe and told her it was money from Ajay Gupta meant to fund elections for the ANC.
  • Received cash as their wedding gift.
  • Was told by the Guptas how Brian Molefe would become the next CEO of Eskom months before the official announcement.
  • Shared a friendly relationship with Siyabonga Gama, to the extent that he used the former Transnet CEO to score a job for his sister at the parastatal.
  • Was told by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and Ajay Gupta that he would be moved back to the department of home affairs for his lack of co-operation, a move that, when it eventually happened, made him unhappy.
  • Asked her to tag along to the welcoming party for the controversial landing of the Gupta family at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.

Mngoma further said she saw a money-counting machine at the Gupta residence during a tour of the compound, which was led by Ajay Gupta.

