WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to the Gupta family's flow of funds

The commission of inquiry investigating state capture will on Monday hear evidence related to the Gupta family's flow of funds from researcher with the London-based anti-corruption organisation Shadow World Investigations, Paul Edward Holden.

The controversial Gupta family has been implicated on numerous occasions at the commission. Recently the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, told the inquiry that their lavish lifestyle was partly sponsored by the Guptas.