We didn't have a good story to tell, says Mbeki — which is why I couldn't campaign for ANC until 2019

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ANC did not have a good story to tell, which is why he couldn't campaign for the party until 2019.

Mbeki was addressing the Eastern Cape ANC's extended provincial executive committee meeting in East London on Monday.

“The reason it was possible in 2019 to say that this time I will speak out to say, 'please let's vote the ANC', was because of what the manifesto said. It did not say, 'We've got a good story to tell.' It said, 'We've made mistakes, we've done wrong things.'

“Remember that manifesto, the title was 'Let us grow South Africa together', but it pointed to the mistakes. It said, 'You see there is corruption, serious ethical problems, state institutions not delivering to the people and we, the ANC, make a commitment that we are going to grow South Africa together with you and therefore make a commitment to correct the wrong things that had happened.

“So it seemed to me that at last the ANC was telling the truth and making a very serious commitment, and therefore it was possible to say, 'Vote ANC',” he said.

Until recently, Mbeki has rarely participated in ANC activities since his removal from office more than 12 years ago.