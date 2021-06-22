Ports authority now an independent subsidiary of Transnet

In a bid to reposition the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of the National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet.

This is in line with the National Ports Act of 2005, he said on Tuesday.

“This is part of government’s ongoing effort to reposition and transform state-owned enterprises so that they can be profitable, sustainable and competitive and can play a developmental role in our economy,” said Ramaphosa.

Speaking during a media briefing while visiting the Cape Town port, Ramaphosa said the subsidiary would have its own board, which will be appointed by minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan is expected to appoint an interim board by June 30 to oversee the establishment of the new subsidiary.

“This is a significant development because this reform has been delayed for more than 15 years, since the National Ports Act was promulgated. As part of our economic reconstruction and recovery plan, we are making progress in overcoming long-standing obstacles and bringing an end to delays in the implementation of reforms,” said Ramaphosa.