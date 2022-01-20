'You want us to march to people's homes?' — Naledi Chirwa and Malema take aim at Redi Tlhabi

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa and leader Julius Malema have slammed Redi Tlhabi for asking if the EFF plans to protest outside the homes of politicians who hire foreign nationals.

Tlhabi was reacting to the EFF's oversight visits to restaurants in Midrand, Gauteng, where the party assessed the employment ratios of South Africans and foreign nationals.

Party leader Julius Malema and a handful of party members and supporters visited Kream, Ponto and Doppio Zero restaurants and said they found that restaurant owners were compliant with hiring policies.

Tlhabi said she lived in the same neighbourhood as politicians who had hired foreign nationals as security guards and asked if the EFF planned to conduct oversight visits to their homes, or if they were only targeting “weaker people”.