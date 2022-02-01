Whether you're a president or a junior official, Zondo wants R200m or 20 years in jail for 'abuse of power'

If state capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo gets his way “abuse of power” will become a criminal offence that carries a maximum penalty of a fine of up to R200m or 20 years in prison or both.

And, Zondo says, such an axe could fall on any official, from the “president of the republic who hands a large portion of the national wealth, or access to that wealth, to an unauthorised recipient, to the junior official who suspends a colleague out of motives of envy or revenge”.

Taking such action and putting laws in place would serve to ensure that people installed in key positions act in ways which are fitting of those roles.

This recommendation is contained in part 2, volume 2, of the state capture commission report, which was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.