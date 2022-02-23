SA Post Office owes R304m in rentals and utilities: communications minister

The SA Post Office (Sapo) is in arrears on rentals, utilities and operational costs with R304m owed due to the troubled state-owned entity’s constrained cash flow. This is as of the end of January 2022.

The information was revealed by communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni in reply to a written parliamentary question by FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels.

According to Ntshavheni, Sapo's costs continue to exceed revenue. Sapo does not have the money to settle its debts. This has led to some landlords locking out Sapo from their properties, leading to loss of revenue in the closed branches.

“Sapo does not have funds to settle the liabilities. Sapo developed a revised strategy to improve its operational and financial performance and is implementing it,” said Ntshavheni, adding that the company has requested government intervention through the medium-term expenditure framework process.

The revelation of Sapo’s financial woes comes in the wake of former CEO Mark Barnes' offer to buy a controlling stake in the company.

Barnes laid out his plan to save Sapo from collapse in a column published in Business Day earlier this month, saying he had presented the proposal to government in September 2021 and never got a response.