×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa backer wins Mpumalanga ANC election

Ndlovu defeated Lucky Ndinisa

02 April 2022 - 13:28
Mandla Ndlovu (far left) was elected ANC Mpumalanga provincial chair.
Mandla Ndlovu (far left) was elected ANC Mpumalanga provincial chair.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi /The Sunday Times.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's backer Mandla Ndlovu is the new provincial chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga.

Ndlovu defeated Lucky Ndinisa, receiving 440 of the total 718 votes.

Ndovu's faction, dubbed Focus, made a clean-sweep as they won all five positions being contested.

Speedy Mashilo was elected deputy chairperson with 505 votes, beating David Nhlabathi who got 209 votes.

Muzi Chirwa was chosen as provincial secretary with 487 votes, and his opponent Pat Ngomane received 224 votes.

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali was elected deputy provincial secretary of Mpumalanga with 458 votes. Though in the Focus slate, Ntshalintshali does not support Ramaphosa and is a staunch ally of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Murder accused Mandla Msibi has been elected Mpumalanga provincial treasurer in absentia. He is affected by the step aside rule due to his ongoing case.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

IN PICTURES| Court ruling clears the way for ANC elective conference to go ahead in Emalahleni

The ANC elective conference in Mpumalanga is going ahead this weekend after an urgent court interdict to halt it was dismissed.
Politics
17 hours ago

Factionalism challenges in the ANC are being dealt with, says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the SA Human Rights Commission that the use of state resources to fight factional battles within the party ...
Politics
22 hours ago

ANC members launch urgent court action interdicting provincial conference

The ANC Mpumalanga elective conference is being interdicted in court a day before it is meant to sit.
Politics
2 days ago

Murder-accused ANC member to contest Mpumalanga position despite 'step aside' rule

Murder-accused Mpumalanga politician Mandla Msibi will be allowed to contest for a leadership position at the ANC's provincial congress this weekend ...
Politics
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  3. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails