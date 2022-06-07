×

Politics

RECORDED | Julius Malema briefs media on theft at Ramaphosa farm

07 June 2022 - 12:24 By TIMESLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Tuesday.

He is expected to give the party's position on the criminal case laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Floyd Shivambu and Fana Mokoena believe evidence may be manufactured to shield Ramaphosa

Mokoena said stories will be made up by the police ministry and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to protect Ramaphosa and ensure criminal charges ...
Politics
2 hours ago

'Show the nation your books': Maimane calls on Ramaphosa to come clean on robbery

"We want to understand: Was all hunting on your farm legal? How much money is being kept in your sofas and mattresses? Was all of this money ...
Politics
5 hours ago

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa — time is running out

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa. If you are capable of leading South Africa then why don't you?
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission over 'farmgate'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national working committee he intends appearing before the integrity commission over allegations that he ...
Politics
18 hours ago
