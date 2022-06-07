RECORDED | Julius Malema briefs media on theft at Ramaphosa farm
07 June 2022 - 12:24
EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Tuesday.
He is expected to give the party's position on the criminal case laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.