Politics

'If they want to charge the president, they will do so': David Mabuza on Ramaphosa farm robbery

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
08 June 2022 - 16:54
Deputy president David Mabuza.
Deputy president David Mabuza.
Image: GCIS.

Deputy president David Mabuza has urged South Africans to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate the allegations levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with the robbery on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

“The issues around the farm robbery at the president's place, I think that has been reported to the police and I take it that we should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and make their investigation known,” Mabuza said on Wednesday.

“If they want to charge the president, they will do so at the proper time. I think we should allow that process to unfold.”

Mabuza was responding to a question in the National Assembly from DA  deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube about allegations that millions of dollars were taken during the robbery.

Responding to further questions from MPs, Mabuza said: “I do not think we have reached any point that seeks to say the president must step down. All I know is that a case has been opened and we have allowed the different institutions of our country to investigate and make a determination.” 

Beyond that a decision would be taken and “we can’t jump the gun and say this is the determination”.

Gwarube’s question was met with disapproval from National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula because it was not related to the performance agreements being discussed during the session.

TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa told the party’s national working committee (NWC) he would appear before the integrity commission.

Former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa last week, alleging that “millions of US dollars concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, [were stolen] by criminals who were [allegedly] colluding with his domestic worker”.

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime and claimed to be in possession of evidence showing the incident happened in February 2020.

Ramaphosa, however, has denied involvement in criminal activity.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

