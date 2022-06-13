Youth unemployment rate a huge mountain to climb but efforts are on the go, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA has a huge mountain to climb in the quest to create jobs as youth unemployment is at a record high.

He made the remarks in his Monday weekly newsletter ahead of Youth Day commemorations on Thursday.

“Today the youth of SA confront new struggles in their quest to lead lives of dignity and in pursuit of a better life. Though we have made substantial progress in broadening opportunities for young people in basic and higher education, millions of young people remain unemployed,” he said.

“We have a huge mountain to climb in our quest to create more jobs, especially for young people. According to Stats SA, youth unemployment is at 66.5%. No society can expect to grow or thrive when the vast majority of its young people are out of work.

“Our foremost priority as government is to achieve higher rates of inclusive growth that generate sustainable jobs at the scale of social need,” said Ramaphosa.

He said more than 370,000 jobs were created in the first quarter of this year.

Among other economic reforms, the president said measures, such as industrial policy to support labour-intensive growth sectors and aimed to drive growth and expand private sector employment, were being implemented.

However, he warned that government cannot wait for higher growth to create jobs, especially for young people.