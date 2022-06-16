WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema addresses Youth Day commemoration rally
16 June 2022 - 11:43
EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing a Youth Day commemoration rally on Thursday.
The EFF is observing the day at Makwarela Stadium in Thoyandou, Limpopo.
TimesLIVE
