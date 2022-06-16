×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema addresses Youth Day commemoration rally

16 June 2022 - 11:43 By TimesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing a Youth Day commemoration rally on Thursday.

The EFF is observing the day at Makwarela Stadium in Thoyandou, Limpopo.

READ MORE:

Initiatives help youth secure jobs amid high unemployment rate in SA

While the youth unemployment rate remains a persistent problem in SA some entities are doing their bit to help young people find jobs.
News
2 hours ago

Youth unemployment rate a huge mountain to climb but efforts are on the go, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA has a huge mountain to climb in the quest to create jobs as youth unemployment is at a record high.
Politics
3 days ago

Mental health one of the hurdles today's youth are grappling with in SA

In SA the treatment gap for children and adolescents is about 90% and only one in 10 children with a treatable mental health disorder is able to ...
News
2 hours ago
