Voting under way at ANC Gauteng conference

Both factions claim they will emerge victorious when the results are announced later on Sunday evening.

Both Maile and Lesufi accepted nomination for the chair position on Sunday after talks for a unity slate collapsed.

Some leaders from the regions in the province held intense negotiations in an attempt to have an uncontested conference. They had tried to get Lesufi and Maile to agree that one becomes chair and the other his deputy. These negotiations are said to have collapsed after Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng failed to come to the table.

The position of provincial secretary is hotly contested with three party heavyweights vying for it.

Jacob Khawe, who is standing alone, is seeking re-election but will face off against Thulani Kunene who appears on a slate with Lesufi and TK Nciza who is Maile’s running mate.

For the deputy chair position Mzi Khumalo is up against Nomantu Ralehoko.

Tasneem Motara, nominated from the floor, goes head-to-head with Nomathemba Mokgethi for the position of deputy provincial secretary.

Paul Mojapelo is up against Morakane Mosupyoe for provincial treasurer after Bandile Masuku declined nomination.