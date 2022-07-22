×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | 'We're going to have our own Arab Spring': Mbeki's full address at Duarte memorial

Former statesman among speakers, along with Deputy President David Mabuza

22 July 2022 - 13:17 By THABO TSHABALALA and DIANNE HAWKER

Former president Thabo Mbeki issued a stern warning to the ruling party on Thursday when he told ANC leaders to honour their promises to citizens. 

He also warned that the country could face an “Arab Spring”, mirroring the uprising that began in 2010 around the Arab world due to unhappiness with political rulers. 

Mbeki was among the speakers at the memorial service for Jessie Duarte held at the Johannesburg City Hall. Duarte was the party’s deputy secretary-general and had been on medical leave for several months due to cancer. 

Mbeki said the ANC had to move away from “slogans”. 

“To honour that legacy and to respect what we mean when we say 'long live the spirit' [of Duarte], it means that there is a number of things we need to do.

POLL | What do you think of Thabo Mbeki’s criticism of Ramaphosa?

Has President Cyril Ramaphosa broken his promise to address social ills or should Mbeki just sit down?
Politics
50 minutes ago

“There has been no national plan to address the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality — it doesn’t exist,” said Mbeki.

He also raised concerns that some people had joined the ANC to enrich themselves and where thus involved in factional battles. 

“We must address local government ... that level of government that is directly in contact with the people every day. What message are we communicating to the masses?

“The crisis of what is happening in local government is illustrated by Mangaung. And who are the people who are paralysing Mangaung? It is ANC people who are fighting among themselves”

Many of Mbeki’s comments were met with agreement from some in the crowd. 

The ANC is due to hold its policy conference next week, where it will discuss organisational renewal, its plan for the economy and other pressing issues. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Ramaphosa has failed to deliver on promises made during Sona, says Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki says there is no national plan to address a number of social ills, including poverty, unemployment, criminality and ...
Politics
6 hours ago

LISTEN | Jessie Duarte remembered as ‘revolutionary’

Mourners including political and religious leaders gathered on Thursday for the memorial service of late ANC deputy secretary-general Yasmin Jessie ...
Politics
16 hours ago

‘Keep my father’s name out your mouth’: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at Zweli Mkhize

"We see you and we know who you are. Keep my father’s name out your MF mouths if you are trying to get nominated for positions," said Duduzile ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Ninth ANC KZN conference marred by delays

The ninth ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference, which was expected to start at 10am, has been delayed due to delegates not being released by their regions on ...
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Step-aside rule is compromising ANC: KZN chair hopeful Sandile Zungu Politics
  2. KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala Politics
  3. Blade Nzimande’s opponents out in the cold from SACP top structure Politics
  4. We felt pain when Zuma was abused, says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  5. PODCAST | Shilowa says SACP is parasitic on ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines