Parliament's section 194 committee continues its inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
Watch the first part of Thursday's proceedings below:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry continues into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
Parliament's section 194 committee continues its inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
Watch the first part of Thursday's proceedings below:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
'Unfair' to suggest quality of reports declined under Mkhwebane based on those set aside: senior manager
WATCH | ‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended public protector
Mkhwebane was in cahoots with politicians, not fit to hold office but should not be impeached: witness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos