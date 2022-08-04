×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry continues into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

04 August 2022 - 12:26 By TIMESLIVE

Parliament's section 194 committee continues its inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Watch the first part of Thursday's proceedings below:

'Unfair' to suggest quality of reports declined under Mkhwebane based on those set aside: senior manager

A senior manager in the office of the public protector says it would be unfair to say the quality of reports was compromised under Busisiwe Mkhwebane ...
Politics
16 hours ago

WATCH | ‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended public protector

Sparks flew during the parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
Politics
5 days ago

Mkhwebane was in cahoots with politicians, not fit to hold office but should not be impeached: witness

A witness who supported the appointment of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, believing she was fit for the job and that she “aced” the ...
Politics
5 days ago
