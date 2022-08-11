The DA slammed Cele for not apologising for the statement and President Cyril Ramaphosa for not reprimanding him.
DA wants Bheki Cele fired and hauled before parliament over Krugersdorp rape comment
Image: Supplied
The DA has referred police minister Bheki Cele to parliament over a comment he made about a horrific gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp recently, saying it demonstrated how deeply unsuitable he is for the position.
In a conversation with eNCA, the minister gave details about the shocking attack, including that one woman had been raped by 10 men.
He said one of the women “was lucky — if it is lucky” to be raped by just one man.
“One woman was raped by 10 different men. The other one by eight, the other one by six, the other one by four, [the other by] three. The one 19-year-old was lucky — if it is lucky — [to be] raped by one man,” said Cele.
The DA slammed Cele for not apologising for the statement and President Cyril Ramaphosa for not reprimanding him.
“We believe Cele’s 'lucky to not be raped' sentiment is absolutely unacceptable and dangerous. It perpetuates a culture of blaming or blame-sharing female rape victims and implies there is some sort of gratitude missing among those women who escape SA’s out of control rape pandemic.”
The official opposition said Cele's statement warrants a parliamentary investigation by the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.
“The DA believes it is so antithetical to his oath, as an MP, so egregious a pronouncement as minister and so damaging a sentiment for society, that it warrants a parliamentary investigation by the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.
“We believe the registrar of members’ interests should refer minister Cele for investigation for breach of his oath and breach of the codes which are binding on him.
“Once more, we give President Ramaphosa the opportunity to condemn and chastise minister Cele, and better yet, to fire him once and for all so that the SA Police Service can be rescued from his failing hands.”
