×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

18 August 2022 - 11:04 By TIMESLIVE

Parliament's inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa

Most MPs who spoke in the parliamentary meeting agreed with points in a legal opinion on the issue
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Mkhwebane’s request to summon Ramaphosa declined due to 'irrelevance'

MPs have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa being summoned to appear before parliament's section 194 committee inquiry into public protector ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Dali Mpofu

Mpofu, ever hypersensitive in respect of his own feelings, is a law unto himself, it seems, writes Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Supra Man: ANC strongman Mahumapelo wins the day in North West Politics
  2. MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra Politics
  4. ANC ‘playing with power’: SACP boss Solly Mapaila Politics
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000