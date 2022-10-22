Politics

Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of treason and corruption, says he fixed load-shedding

22 October 2022 - 14:32
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Former president Jacob Zuma held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Jacob Zuma on Saturday condemned his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a “corrupt” and “treasonous” businessman who “is busy hustling on the side”.

In a lengthy speech at a function in Sandton, Johannesburg, the former president took swipes at several perceived foes, notably Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo, and said the current administration appeared to be captured by global commercial interests.

Zuma also blamed the current government for ongoing load-shedding, a problem he “fixed” during his presidential term.

The former president heaped scorn on Ramaphosa for “many allegations of criminality against him”, particularly relating to money stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

“I often wonder what the situation would have been if I was the one accused of having millions of dollars hidden under mattresses. I wonder what would have happened if that was an allegation out of Nkandla,” he said.

“Let us not beat about the bush about the neglect of constitutional duty that comes with abusing the office of the president to conduct private business. I am assuming that what President Ramaphosa has said about the many dollars under his bed or furniture is true — that he conducts private business while serving as president of our country.

“That, on its own, is unconstitutional and those who applaud him for doing so commit the most disgusting transgression. Conducting private business while holding the high office of president is nothing but corruption, which is inconsistent with the nature of that office and the constitution.

“Suffice to say that your president has committed treason. No president should conduct private business while in office. Our country’s problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side,” Zuma said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Zuma thanks July rioters for supporting him

Former president Jacob Zuma thanked protesters involved in the July 2021 violent riots and looting for their stance against his imprisonment.
News
1 week ago

DA to take Zuma’s backer Louis Liebenberg to Equality Court over viral ‘racist’ rant

The DA said it would lay a complaint with the Equality Court to ensure Liebenberg "is held to account for his despicable utterances”.
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal

The judge presiding over former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial has indicated he is considering recusing himself.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'State's hands tied' when it comes to fate of Eskom's André de Ruyter Politics
  2. The last SG didn't have time to prove himself: Mbalula on suspended Magashule Politics
  3. 'Foreigners have more rights than we do,' Ramaphosa told at Upington imbizo Politics
  4. Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of treason and corruption, says he fixed load-shedding Politics
  5. Buthelezi flags 'security breach' at king's meeting with KZN cabinet Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg