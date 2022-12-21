Politics

WATCH | ANC national conference announces 80-member NEC

21 December 2022 - 14:42 By TimesLIVE

The ANC is expected to announce the names of its 80-member national executive committee at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday. 

The party installed its newly elected top seven leaders on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for  a second term as president, beating his political rival and former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

