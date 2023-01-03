Politics

LISTEN | 'Anarchists will be dealt with – the holiday is over': Mbalula

'Discipline is going to reign supreme,' says ANC secretary-general

03 January 2023 - 14:16
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and party president Cyril Ramaphosa.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and party president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ANC MPs who disregard party orders will face the music and be disciplined, says newly elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Listen:

The ANC ordered MPs to vote against adopting the section 89 Phala Phala report in parliament which found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer. Those who defied the order were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.

Mbalula said their conduct is on the agenda for the party's January 8 111th anniversary celebrations.

Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet after the January 8 statement.

On the cabinet reshuffle, Mbalula said they do not want people “who sleep on the job” and should the president bring in “sleepers”, the party will not agree to it.

Before the January 8 statement, the ANC will resume its national conference in a hybrid manner for two days after it was adjourned in December. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Sisulu, Mkhize and others ‘absent’ for Phala Phala vote face possible sanction

Six MPs who were absent from the Phala Phala impeachment vote in parliament this week without explanation are not off the hook  and may still face ...
News
2 weeks ago

LEAKED AUDIO | Sisulu 'shared notes' with EFF before Phala Phala vote

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the EFF's Godrich Gardee purportedly shared notes regarding the ANC's plans ahead of parliament's debate on the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

NDZ to face disciplinary action after Phala Phala vote defiance

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is in hot water after defying the ANC's mandate to reject the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Phala Phala: Who voted yes, who voted no ... and who was just confused

Here's what you need to know about the vote to adopt an independent panel's report on the Phala Phala scandal
Politics
2 weeks ago

I was locked out, says Lindiwe Sisulu on why she missed crucial Phala Phala report vote

The tourism minister is shocked that members have been threatened with their jobs for not toeing the party line
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The big political battles that will spill into 2023 Politics
  2. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  3. Ndlozi’s ‘abuse of power’ complaint against Cele closed by acting public ... Politics
  4. I did not write vote-buying letter, says eThekwini ANC member Politics
  5. eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla loses bid to be reinstated Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election