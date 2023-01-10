Politics

Ditsobotla mayor resigns just hours after being elected

Objection to ANC bid to appoint the administrator as municipal manager

10 January 2023 - 06:46
Lichtenburg town councillors were sworn in on Monday after by-elections in December.
Lichtenburg town councillors were sworn in on Monday after by-elections in December.
Image: Supplied/Yusuf Laher

The mayor of Ditsobotla municipality in the North West has resigned just hours after being elected.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in a statement said it fully supported Boitumelo Elizabeth Lethoko's decision to resign. 

According to the PA, in her letter to the speaker, the ANC's Fikile Jakene, she wrote: “As you well know, following the conclusion of all the items on the council agenda, a surprise matter was tabled — that of appointing the administrator as the municipal manager.

“At no point did the ANC — your party- raise this important matter with me or the PA's president, Gayton McKenzie, who was present all day in the Ditsobotla council for such important coalition discussions.”

She said she could not be complicit with such behaviour, nor be asked to answer for it. 

“I must agree that the EFF was correct in protesting against the tabling of this matter since any additional items should have been tabled through an addendum. The manner in which this was performed was duplicitous in the extreme and was clearly intended to sidestep proper council procedures. The public protector will find against this administration if we go about conducting our appointments in such an irregular fashion.

“My party, the PA, will not be associated with underhanded tactics."

Lethoko added that the current state of the municipality was “a patent disgrace” with bucket toilets everywhere, old women having to carry water on their heads and potholes like “lunar craters”.

“There were indeed issues in the municipality during my previous tenure, but the rate of decline and despair that ensued in subsequent years broke my heart.

“I was looking forward to the opportunity to restore our municipality as a going concern, instead of just being concerned at the direction it is going.” she wrote. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

PA councillor appointed mayor of troubled Ditsobotla municipality

Boitumelo Lethoko of the Patriotic Alliace is the newly-elected mayor of the North West municipality of Ditsobotla.
News
12 hours ago

Disgruntled workers cause mayhem at Ditsobotla municipality in North West

North West co-operative governance, human settlements & traditional affairs MEC Nono Maloyi has called for stricter security measures at the ...
News
4 days ago

Ditsobotla is a rude awakening for SA

Ditsobotla promises to be a watershed in politics, and an ominous harbinger of coalition deadlock.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

It's on my radar now: Ramaphosa vows to restore dysfunctional Ditsobotla municipality

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was confronted with arguably one of the most poorly run municipalities in the North West when he took his Letsema ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  2. PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state' Politics
  3. If Ramaphosa resigns, the ANC will lose a fifth of votes: poll Politics
  4. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  5. IN PICTURES | And that’s a wrap: Ramaphosa says his ANC second term will bite ... Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election