Newly-elected Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad, from the Muslim minority Al Jama-ah party, on Friday shared his vision for the cleanup of the city.
Amad was elected on Friday.
Delivering his maiden speech in council, Amad said: “I’m overwhelmed, I have mixed emotions, but it is a responsibility nonetheless.
“Our communities urge us to remember our promises in their different manifestos. Decent and sustainable job opportunities, defeating poverty, good roads and zero potholes, protection of our women and children from the scourge of GBV... economic opportunities.
“For too long our residents have watched in disappointment while we fight among each other politically while their conditions remain unchanged.
“Today we witness the efforts made in uniting this council and honouring our promise to our communities,” Amad said.
'I’m overwhelmed, I have mixed emotions' — new Joburg mayor
Image: Supplied
Thapelo Amad is the new executive mayor of Joburg
He vowed to prioritise service delivery, the financial standing of the city, ensure there is a capable workforce, to combat fraud and corruption, strengthen administrative functions of the city, ensure downward accountability to communities and stabilise governance.
Amad's election comes a day after the axing of the DA's Mpho Phalatse when a motion of no confidence was passed.
LISTEN | Phalatse ousted after vote of no confidence goes against her
In the voting, Amad received 138 votes, Phalatse 81 and Funzi Ngobeni from Action SA 46. There was one spoilt ballot.
The newly elected mayor received the backing of the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and minority parties including the African Independent Congress, Al Jama-ah, African Transformation Movement and COPE.
Al Jama-ah has three seats in the city council.
Amad is poised to serve as “interim” mayor until the ANC/EFF conclude their negotiations to configure their co-governing strategy in the Joburg and Ekurhuleni metros.
Born and raised in Soweto, Amad is an imam and provincial chair of Al Jama-ah in Gauteng.
He is to be sworn in on Monday.
