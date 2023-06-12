Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to the streets with a video team and asked residents if they knew who leads the Mother City.
Surprisingly, not many knew the mayor was standing in front of them asking the question.
“Do you know who the mayor of Cape Town is?” Hill-Lewis asked two young women.
“No, no we don't,” they replied, laughing.
“Any recollection of his name?” probed Hill-Lewis.
“Lewis or George,” they said.
Hill-Lewis released the video on his Twitter account on Monday. The video was filmed on June 5.
WATCH | Mayor asks Capetonians who leads the city in tongue-in-cheek video
“I’m a people’s person, so given the opportunity to meet some Capetonians, learn their perspectives, their likes and dislikes — and their ideas of how we can do things better — is always a fun thing for me to do,” said the mayor.
“I thought, why not get it on video and see some of the funny and interesting responses one could get?
“One of the best responses we got was from two young women who had just started working close to the city’s offices, but didn’t know who the mayor was. They had a vague idea or had heard part of my name before. It was great to meet them — they’re cool, young professionals in the city and the type of individuals we want to attract to Cape Town.”
Some people the mayor interviewed did recognise him and spoke about their favourite foods and what they enjoyed about Cape Town.
