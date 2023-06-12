Politics

WATCH | Mayor asks Capetonians who leads the city in tongue-in-cheek video

12 June 2023 - 14:24 By TimesLIVE Video

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to the streets with a video team and asked residents if they knew who leads the Mother City.

Surprisingly, not many knew the mayor was standing in front of them asking the question.

“Do you know who the mayor of Cape Town is?” Hill-Lewis asked two young women.

“No, no we don't,” they replied, laughing.

“Any recollection of his name?” probed Hill-Lewis.

“Lewis or George,” they said.

Hill-Lewis released the video on his Twitter account on Monday. The video was filmed on June 5.

“I’m a people’s person, so given the opportunity to meet some Capetonians, learn their perspectives, their likes and dislikes — and their ideas of how we can do things better — is always a fun thing for me to do,” said the mayor.

“I thought, why not get it on video and see some of the funny and interesting responses one could get?

“One of the best responses we got was from two young women who had just started working close to the city’s offices, but didn’t know who the mayor was. They had a vague idea or had heard part of my name before. It was great to meet them — they’re cool, young professionals in the city and the type of individuals we want to attract to Cape Town.”

Some people the mayor interviewed did recognise him and spoke about their favourite foods and what they enjoyed about Cape Town.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Port of Cape Town ‘could generate an extra 20,000 jobs’, says mayor

The government is squandering a golden opportunity to turn the Port of Cape Town into a jobs bonanza, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on ...
Politics
6 days ago

Cape Town bags clean audit award for the past financial year

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke handed Cape Town the coveted award, in recognition of how the city handled its finances during the 2021/2022 ...
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | New Cape Town force will protect frontline staff, stop theft and extortion — mayor

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launched the new facility protection officers (FPO) law enforcement unit in a rainy Cape Town on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa sends SOS to Xi Jinping over Putin visit Politics
  2. Parliamentary chief ‘runs parallel administration’ Politics
  3. 'Please keep my seat warm next to you': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla hints at joining ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  5. LISTEN | Audio recordings implicating Dyantyi, Majodina, Joemat-Pettersson will ... Politics

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng