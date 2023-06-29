Politics

IFP rejects by-election result in KZN, accuses ANC of using food to coerce voters

29 June 2023 - 18:30
IFP KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli says voters were promised food parcels, which were stored in a nearby community hall and distributed using government trucks.
The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has accused the ANC of asking voters to take a photograph of their marked ballot as proof they voted for the party in exchange for food parcels.

The ANC has denied the allegation. 

This comes after Wednesday's by-election results delivered victory to the ANC in ward 14 of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, which was previously held by the IFP. 

“Disturbing reports indicate ANC representatives actively enticed individuals to vote for their party, coercing them to take a photograph of their marked ballot as evidence. 

These actions flagrantly disregard the laws and regulations prohibiting campaigning on the day of the election, as well as the buying of votes.
Thami Ntuli, IFP KZN chairperson

The IFP uncovered substantial evidence of coercive tactics employed by the ANC, he said, but did not product proof. However, the party lodged a formal complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the day of the by-elections.

Responding, ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said: “We won a ward after IFP warlords closed the stations for more than an hour, not allowing people to vote. The ANC supports and respects our young democracy, and will never act in a way that undermines individuals' rights to make political choices. We have not received any complaints and we believe they are acting out of bitterness.

The IFP said it rejected the electoral outcome “due to grave concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process”. 

He added that the IFP firmly opposes undemocratic and unethical practices, which not only undermine the principles of fair and free elections but erode the trust of residents. 

“We call upon the IEC to conduct a thorough investigation into these serious grievances and ensure that justice is served,” he said.

The by-election results have tilted seats in the IFP-led coalition in council, producing a new kingmaker — an independent seat.

As things stand, the IFP-DA coalition has 23 seats, as does the ANC, NFP and EFF grouping. The independent seat is likely to determine which coalition governs the municipality.

* The story will be updated with comment from the IEC once obtained.

