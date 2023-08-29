“After months of in-depth reflection and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that as a qualified medical doctor with vast experience in healthcare and beyond, I could make a better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere,” said Phalatse
POLL | What do you think of Mpho Phalatse resigning as DA councillor?
Image: Freddy Mavunda.
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's resignation as a DA councillor has sparked a debate online and drawn mixed reactions.
Phalatse, who served as the city's mayor twice, said after introspection she had decided to return to being a medical doctor.
She said she could make a “better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere”.
“After months of in-depth reflection and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that as a qualified medical doctor with vast experience in healthcare and beyond, I could make a better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere,” said Phalatse
“As you may be aware, the healthcare space is unpredictable and medical emergencies are the order of the day.
“In a political environment where council meetings have become too frequent and irregular, it would be impossible to move between healthcare and council activities without compromising one or the other.”
The DA confirmed Phalatse's resignation in a statement on Monday.
“Her decision to pursue private business ventures within the healthcare sector speaks to her enduring passion for public health and the welfare of our communities,” it said.
The party said it supported Phalatse's decision, saying it was made in the best interest of her personal and professional growth, and will fully support her endeavours.
“The challenges faced by Johannesburg, notably the political fragmentation resulting from the November 2021 local government elections, have been a cause for concern. This excessive fragmentation has seen 18 parties gaining representation in the council, with the balance of power precariously held by parties with a single seat. The ensuing instability is a direct consequence,” it said.
