Cashiers, waiters need our protection, says Makhubele’s SA Rainbow Alliance

“SARA will look after all the informal workers and their families. SARA is concerned about the regulation and distribution of profits and employee benefits in the second economy. This emerging, vibrant informal economy is forever expanding and has become a key engine of our economy,” Makhubele said.

“The majority of our young black females and males who are employed by hotels, restaurants, retailers of food, clothing and general merchandise, supermarkets, taxi owners including the temporary workers in the informal sectors must be taken care of.”

One of her party’s non-negotiables are that waiters and waitresses must get their full tips, untaxed and paid immediately to them. In addition, the party demands that all the informal and service industry workers be paid market-related salaries, benefits, pension fund, housing subsidies and medical aid or insurance.

“Almost 40% of the jobs created in the country are from this sector. It is the biggest job creator - from restaurants, gas stations and the informal service industry. The more we talk to them, they complain about the mistreatment in their industry, especially black women. They cry about no one looking after them and no one talking about their woes,” Makhubele said.

“Regarding waiters, we will fight for them to receive their full tips because that is what boosts their pay. Whether we call on people to pay them cash or tell the restaurant and hotel owners not to tax their tips - it supplements their salaries and they also use it for transport.”

The party has called for businesses that operate after normal business or working hours to provide compulsory safe transportation of their workers to and from work.

They have also called for the companies to ensure that the hospitality and service industry workers or those who work directly with people be given training to be courteous and friendly.

This includes cashiers, receptionists, help desk, cleaners, call centre agents and many other related job fields.