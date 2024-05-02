Politics

POLL | Do you support Mbeki's assertion that Zuma is a 'wolf in sheep's skin'?

02 May 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former South African presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki during the funeral service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on April 14 2018 in Johannesburg.
Former South African presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki during the funeral service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on April 14 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Former president Thabo Mbeki's election campaign strategy seems to be focused on MP Party leader Jacob Zuma and corruption allegations against Zuma.

While many were of the opinion Mbeki joined the campaigning too late, the former president's presence is gaining momentum in convincing people to vote for the ANC on May 29.

While addressing the 30th anniversary of South Africa's democracy at Freedom Park, Tshwane, on Tuesday, Mbeki likened his successor to a “wolf in sheep's skin” for allegedly trying to destroy Sars.

“We are dealing with a wolf in sheep’s skin,” he said. “Accordingly, in terms of this logic, the involvement of such a ‘wolf’, so to speak, in the effort to destroy Sars would not be surprising, as it would represent the discharge of its responsibilities as part of the counterrevolution. Time will tell whether this logical deduction is correct.”

He accused Zuma of counter-revolutionary tactics and spending his time in office swindling the state.

Mbeki used the Nugent commission into Sars and the Zondo commission to back up his scathing comments about Zuma.

“This confronts us with a conundrum. Here, according to the judicial commissions, we have a head of government who joins a process to reduce the revenues he needs to enable the government to discharge its responsibilities, up to the point of the possible collapse of that government. How do we explain this puzzle?” asked Mbeki.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Thabo Mbeki calls for serious national dialogue on engineered state sabotage

Former president Thabo Mbeki wants South Africa to convene a national dialogue after the May 29 elections to tackle what he called ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zuma 'a wolf in a sheep's skin': Mbeki reflects on 30 years of freedom

Mbeki questioned why Zuma would be part of attempts to render ineffective Sars which was responsible for the majority of the government’s revenue.
Politics
1 day ago

Mandela era employed cadres but Zuma did cronyism: Thuli Madonsela

Cadre deployment is different from cronyism, which means the appointment of relatives, friends and associates to positions without considering ...
News
1 day ago

Thabo Mbeki to boost ANC campaign in weak provinces

Party has identified Gauteng, KZN and Western Cape as provinces the former president should visit.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma daughter gives expelled MK Party's Jabulani Khumalo 'love back' request ... Politics
  2. Zuma 'a wolf in a sheep's skin': Mbeki reflects on 30 years of freedom Politics
  3. Turkey to join SA’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ, says minister Politics
  4. LISTEN | Thabo Mbeki calls for serious national dialogue on engineered state ... Politics
  5. POLL | Do you support Mbeki's assertion that Zuma is a 'wolf in sheep's skin'? Politics

Latest Videos

'600 million people lack access to electricity': Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Djimon Hounsou on how to move Africa forward using energy, Blood Diamond and ...