LISTEN | Thabo Mbeki calls for serious national dialogue on engineered state sabotage

01 May 2024 - 09:50
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former president Thabo Mbeki wants South Africa to convene a national dialogue after the May 29 elections to tackle what he called “counterrevolution” which has been making the democratic government fail since 1994.

Listen to Mbeki's proposal:

Mbeki diagnosed what has paralysed the ANC-led state since 1994 and proposed an inclusive dialogue with civil society organisations, politicians, businesses, labour and others to discuss a way forward.

He attributed failure of the democratic government to “sabotage” in state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and Sars, and ANC members “who serve selfish self-interests” since the governing party rose to power. Mbeki said the counterrevolution has caused suffering to citizens.

Will there be change in the way the ANC is governing? Mbeki says they will try to change.

He is touched by the calibre of leaders the party is attracting.

Last year he alleged there were deliberate attempts to make the government fail. Recently, he’s been consistent, saying there are people within the governing party who don’t have party values but are there to steal. Last year Mbeki said there is a process to ensure the government does not succeed, referring to crime and state owned enterprises.

In 2017, and 2016, he said much is not right about South Africa's democracy while arguing for an inclusive national dialogue.

He was reflecting on 30 years of freedom and democracy at Freedom Park, Pretoria, in Tshwane on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

