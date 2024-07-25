Politics

Zizi Kodwa resigns from parliament

The resignation comes exactly a month after he was sworn in as MP

25 July 2024 - 15:22 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA and Kgothatso Madisa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa appears at Palm Ridge magistrate's court on July 23 2024 in Palm Ridge.
Former minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa appears at Palm Ridge magistrate's court on July 23 2024 in Palm Ridge.
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned from parliament.

The ANC announced Kodwa’s resignation on Thursday, with party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula saying it was with immediate effect.

Kodwa’s resignation comes exactly a month after he was sworn in as MP, despite lingering questions about his fitness for a parliamentary seat.

At the time, Kodwa referred all questions to the party and the ANC defended his election to parliament.

In a letter seen by TimesLIVE Premium, Mbalula said despite the party's step-aside rule, Kodwa would remain an MP.

The step-aside provision only bars Kodwa from holding a position of authority such as minister, deputy, MEC or chair of a committee, but does not prohibit him from being an MP.

During the period that a public representative steps aside, they will be entitled to remuneration and other benefits in line with their conditions of employment.

Mbalula’s letter dated June 26 came after questions were raised by the party’s veterans league about Kodwa’s eligibility to represent the party in parliament after being charged for corruption.

Kodwa is out on R30,000 bail after he was charged for corruption.

He allegedly received kickbacks from EOH’s Jehan Mackay. The charges emanate from evidence presented at the state capture commission of inquiry.

He has previously resigned from his cabinet position and stepped aside from party activities.

READ MORE:

Six witnesses lined up for prosecution in Zizi Kodwa kickback trial

The state intends to call six witnesses in the matter of former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.
News
2 days ago

Kodwa’s deployment to parliament not in line with renewal: Losi

Cosatu leader raises questions about NEC members being appointed to cabinet and the potential for conflict of interest when applying step-aside rule
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | Zizi Kodwa appears in court on corruption allegations

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa appears in court on corruption allegations
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Malema slams ‘painful’ demotion of Zikalala, calls for cabinet reduction Politics
  2. ‘Why should everything go to tender?’: Phophi Ramathuba on closing the tap Politics
  3. 'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ... Politics
  4. ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji slams Panyaza Lesufi's executive choices Politics
  5. Ramaphosa defends 'Super Presidency' as centre that ensures delivery Politics

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate