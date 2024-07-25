Former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned from parliament.
The ANC announced Kodwa’s resignation on Thursday, with party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula saying it was with immediate effect.
Kodwa’s resignation comes exactly a month after he was sworn in as MP, despite lingering questions about his fitness for a parliamentary seat.
At the time, Kodwa referred all questions to the party and the ANC defended his election to parliament.
In a letter seen by TimesLIVE Premium, Mbalula said despite the party's step-aside rule, Kodwa would remain an MP.
The step-aside provision only bars Kodwa from holding a position of authority such as minister, deputy, MEC or chair of a committee, but does not prohibit him from being an MP.
During the period that a public representative steps aside, they will be entitled to remuneration and other benefits in line with their conditions of employment.
Mbalula’s letter dated June 26 came after questions were raised by the party’s veterans league about Kodwa’s eligibility to represent the party in parliament after being charged for corruption.
Kodwa is out on R30,000 bail after he was charged for corruption.
He allegedly received kickbacks from EOH’s Jehan Mackay. The charges emanate from evidence presented at the state capture commission of inquiry.
He has previously resigned from his cabinet position and stepped aside from party activities.
Zizi Kodwa resigns from parliament
The resignation comes exactly a month after he was sworn in as MP
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
