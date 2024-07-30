'KZN is a dangerous place': Dean Macpherson on MEC receiving threats and construction mafias

Construction mafias, also known as extortion groups, are networks that use violence and other illegal means to control access to public sector procurement opportunities. The groups invade construction sites, demanding money or a stake in development projects.
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has detailed how KwaZulu-Natal infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer found a bullet casing near his car amid construction mafia threats in the province.
“KwaZulu-Natal is a dangerous place and I have had a number of discussions with Meyer and he's now had a number of threats made against him. He told me he found a bullet casing placed by his car. That sort of thing should not be happening,” said Macpherson in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
Meyer was appointed MEC in June and has been vocal about fighting construction mafias in the province delaying projects.
Macpherson said he was concerned about growing threats posed by construction mafias.
“It's widespread across the country but it's particularly pronounced in KZN and it's moved into the Western Cape and is showing itself in Mpumalanga as well. Every time one of these sites is hijacked or brought to a stop it's the community that suffers the most. Communities rely on infrastructure not only to better their lives but for job creation and to connect them to other parts of South Africa.”
These are highly organised syndicates, criminal networks that are well armed and have intelligence and are well funded, he said.
Construction mafias, also known as extortion groups, are networks that use violence and other illegal means to control access to public sector procurement opportunities. The groups invade construction sites, demanding money or a stake in development projects.
“There are allegations that some political parties are closely linked to these construction mafias and receive funding during election campaigns. It is not hard to imagine how these parties, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, were funded. They declared no money to the Electoral Commission of South Africa. The one minute they didn't exist, the next minute they were everywhere. They had gazebos, T-shirts and so on. That money didn't come off of a tree or didn't drop from the sky. That came from criminal networks supporting them to be in power.”
“The sooner we are able to start treating them [construction mafia] as a threat and an enemy of the state, the better we are going to be able to deal with them more decisively and not with the kid gloves we have done previously. There's no room for negotiation. There's no room for talks. We want to get our sites back on track and to put these people in prison. That is where they belong.
“It can't just be SAPS, community or just the government. We all have to work together. That's why I think there's a lot of scope and opportunity for our department, the police ministry, municipalities and provincial governments to work hand in hand to protect these investments, protect our communities and get these shovels back in the ground so we can deliver to our communities.”
He called for increased community involvement in protecting infrastructure projects.
“If we are going to talk tough, we need to show the construction mafia we are tough and we have to protect our sites. If there is state money involved, we have to work with communities to give us information on who these people are. They know who they are because they are also being bullied and harassed by construction mafia figures. So we need that information from our communities. We want to work with our communities to own the infrastructure.”
