Top seven defend smaller venue for ANC 113 celebration

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended the party's decision to host its 113th-anniversary celebration at the 22,000-capacity Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, a smaller venue than usual.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mbalula said the choice of venue was not due to budget constraints but rather a strategic move to reconnect with the party's support base.
“It was a conscious decision. It has nothing to do with money,” he said.
“We know we are an organisation that has challenges with regard to money and resources. We are not a wealthy party, so the question of money is ever-present.
“We will assist our people in and around here with transport. We will work with taxi operators to help people get to the venue and others will walk in. That is part and parcel of the rebuilding of the ANC, and that is important to us. This is the constituency that voted for the ANC religiously without questioning. In the last election, they did not come out in their numbers, and we are here to rekindle our connection.”
The ANC experienced a significant loss in the Western Cape during the May 29 2024 elections, where the party secured only 21.18% of votes, down from 31.23% in 2019. The DA led the polls with 53.24% of votes.
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe emphasised that hosting the celebration in Khayelitsha aims to regain trust with the party's support base.
“We've gone to all the big stadiums, and we have not got the results. We have decided to take the organisation to the people. Khayelitsha is where our people are, and they must have a sense of an ANC that values them. We are going to Khayelitsha because that is our traditional base.”
Deputy president Paul Mashatile expressed the party's commitment to restoring hope among residents and working with the community to address their challenges.
“We want to make sure the people of Khayelitsha, like others in the Western Cape, get a better life because we know the ANC is not in charge of the Western Cape, and the government of the province is neglecting areas such as Khayelitsha.
“We will come from national government and work with the communities that are being neglected by the provincial government.”
