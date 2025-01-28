Addressing the media after the party's federal council meeting on Tuesday, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa had flouted a condition of the GNU agreement cited in its statement of intent. The DA's two primary reasons to enter a GNU was increased and inclusive economic growth and jobs.
DA threatens to pull support for budget if NHI is not amended
DA leader John Steenhuisen warned President Cyril Ramaphosa his party will not support the budget should it contain National Health Insurance (NHI) in its current form.
He was speaking hours before he was scheduled to meet Ramaphosa to discuss the state of the government of national unity (GNU).
The government should focus on the state of primary and public healthcare, Steenhuisen said, arguing the abolition of medical aid would be catastrophic for the country.
He warned the DA will not tolerate government's decision to implement NHI as the president was not acting as a “good steward” of the GNU.
Ramaphosa announced last week he had signed the Expropriation Bill with nil compensation into law.
The bill is part of an ANC resolution at its 2017 elective congress. Section 25 of the constitution recognises expropriation as an essential mechanism for the state to acquire someone’s property for a public purpose or in the public interest, subject to just and equitable compensation being paid.
Local, provincial and national authorities will use this legislation to expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons that seek to promote inclusivity and access to natural resources.
In terms of the law, an expropriating authority may not expropriate property arbitrarily or for a purpose other than a public purpose or in the public interest.
Expropriation may not be exercised unless the expropriating authority has without success attempted to reach an agreement with the owner or holder of a right in property for the acquisition thereof on reasonable terms.
The DA and some other parties in the GNU have objected to this action, threatening to go to court and calling for a reset in their relations.
Addressing the media after the party's federal council meeting on Tuesday, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa had flouted a condition of the GNU agreement cited in its statement of intent. The DA's two primary reasons to enter a GNU was increased and inclusive economic growth and jobs.
“There is no point in being in government if you can't govern, is what I was trying to say. We regard the GNU as South Africa's most precious assets in terms of what it holds in its hands.”
Steenhuisen said there was no urgency to Ramaphosa signing the bill, adding minister of public works Dean Macpherson had made recommendations to the president on why the act should be amended.
Steenhuisen invoked clause 19 of the statement of intent to settle the dispute, adding a meeting was planned with the president to discuss a “reset” of the relationship of GNU members.
“I insisted on the meeting with the president and that this meeting must take place before the upcoming cabinet lekgotla. This is where important government decisions are going to be made and where the programme of action for the GNU will be set out.”
He hoped this would be the first step in improving the relationships and stability and restoring trust among GNU members.
“It is important to emphasise the DA stands square behind universal access to basic healthcare for all South Africans. We do not have a belief that the currently conceived NHI as presented will achieve universal healthcare. And without doing significant damage to the private healthcare sector in South Africa, and also potentially causing the collapse and further collapse of the public healthcare sector.”
The DA will make submissions to the president about concrete alternatives to achieve universal access to basic healthcare for all South Africans, regardless of income or geography.
However, if there's an insistence that without any further consultation NHI in its current form, including the targets set out to collapse private medical healthcare and remove tax credits for medical aid, this will not be tolerated, he said.
“The DA stands square behind the GNU. We see it as an opportunity for South Africa to move forward in a unified way and in a way that grows the economy and creates jobs.”
Other members of the GNU had also taken issue with Ramaphosa's decision to sign the Expropriation Bill into law, arguing this was enough for Ramaphosa to take the DA's call for consultation with the urgency it deserves.
“We need to ensure the DA, as the second largest party in the GNU, is allowed to express itself, is allowed to come, table alternatives and to work together to find consensus decision-making.”
