LISTEN | In or out? Mashatile says DA’s future in GNU will be announced on Monday night

07 April 2025 - 13:28
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says a determination on the future of the GNU will be made by Monday.
Image: Freddy mavunda

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the DA’s fate in the government of national unity (GNU) will be determined by the end of Monday.

The DA rejected the proposed 0.5 percentage point VAT increase in the budget and is challenging its processing legally. The move triggered reactions from the ANC leadership, with Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa saying in an audio clip leaked to TimesLIVE the DA’s actions have placed it outside the GNU.

Speaking at the Ahmed Kathrada Legacy Fundraising Breakfast series, Mashatile didn’t hold back. “The DA nevertheless went and did not vote for the budget, but I see some of them are working today as ministers. I’d be ashamed to do that. How can you run to work as a minister without voting [for] the budget and think it's OK?” he said.

He confirmed the ANC’s top leadership would meet at 10am on Monday to discuss the matter. “[DA federal chair] Helen Zille said this weekend they are committed to the GNU. My response was: vote for the budget — otherwise you're going to the government to do what?”

The decision regarding the DA’s place in the GNU would be finalised later on Monday, he said. “By this evening you will know the outcome of the meeting.”

Last week the DA was also deliberating its place in the GNU.

