Shock over fatal shooting of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Nyaniso Jindela

10 June 2025 - 11:35 By TimesLIVE
Nyaniso Jindela, former Stellenbosch deputy mayor.
Image: Stellenbosch municipality

The Stellenbosch municipality has expressed shock and sadness over the fatal shooting of former deputy mayor Nyaniso Jindela.

Jindela, 59, was shot dead at 8pm on Monday in Vineyard Street, Kayamandi.

"Police members attended to the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

"The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation," said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Arrests are yet to be made.

The municipality said it had learnt of the incident with "great shock and sadness".

"Mr Jindela was a former councillor who served the community with distinction, including in the role of deputy mayor," it said.

"The incident is under investigation by the SA Police Service and the municipality will fully support police by providing any information they may require. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr Jindela’s family and loved ones during this horrific time."

